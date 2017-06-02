Effective Sales Management for Small and Medium Businesses
Stop the busywork and help your sales team reach peak performance
Powerful CRM software.
Smart Sales Team Organization.
Next-generation Lead Management.
Sales Pipeline management
From cold leads to returning customers, keeping track of a growing list of clients can turn into a full-time job. With Platformax, you can set up a workflow that lets your team focus on cold calling, pitching and closing. Not on fetching files and shuffling calendars. Each activity is logged for full traceability. No dead time. Just sales.
Simplify your Sales process. Empower Your Team.
Supporting customers is sometimes a never-ending game of whack-a-mole — while one issue is solved, two or three new ones pop up. Nobody wins. Platformax sets you up with a centralized collaborative system. All the need-to-know about all clients in one place. Your team will be able to self-organize for maximum efficiency.
Happy team, happy clients.
Focus on most promising prospects
Quickly probe a list of leads with automated yet personalized emails. Then dedicate full attention to the most promising ones with single click phone calling right from the inbox. When phones ring… cash registers also ring.
Struggling with sales?
What other have to say about Platformax?
“Platformax is a Mercedes-Benz in the field of CRM and Sales management solutions, but first you need to learn how to drive it.”
Igor Panjan, CEO datafy.it
“Platformax has completely transformed the way we work with out clients and how we manage our daily work. We don’t forward emails to each other anymore because all of our client’s communications is in one place. Before Platformax we were loosing many opportunities, now that is the past.”
Gregor K., Quality manager, Omega Ltd
From our Blog
Perfect your craft – insights on the art and science of selling from our in-house experts
